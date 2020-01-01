NativeCoin (N8V) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.13 Million

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded up 66% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded 86.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. NativeCoin has a market capitalization of $2.13 million and approximately $57,863.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NativeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0948 or 0.00001311 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00189996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.94 or 0.01366983 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00123708 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About NativeCoin

NativeCoin's total supply is 22,458,181 coins. NativeCoin's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NativeCoin’s official website is www.n8vcoin.io.

NativeCoin Coin Trading

NativeCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NativeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

