NavCoin Market Cap Hits $6.10 Million (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One NavCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0910 or 0.00001256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Binance, Bittrex and cfinex. During the last week, NavCoin has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. NavCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.10 million and approximately $152,538.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004448 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004297 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009106 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00052976 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NavCoin Profile

NavCoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 67,026,037 coins. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin.

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Upbit, Poloniex, Bittrex, cfinex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

