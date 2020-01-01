Neblio (NEBL) Price Hits $0.39 on Exchanges

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. Neblio has a market capitalization of $6.02 million and approximately $74,314.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neblio coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00005480 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Cryptopia, Kucoin and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00022241 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014473 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007645 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008246 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 49.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000439 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000127 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007986 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

NEBL is a coin. It launched on August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 15,885,144 coins and its circulating supply is 15,270,945 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io.

Buying and Selling Neblio

Neblio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Kucoin, Binance, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.