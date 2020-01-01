Nectar (NEC) Trading Up 47.3% Over Last 7 Days

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded up 28.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Nectar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0830 or 0.00001153 BTC on exchanges including $24.68, $24.43, $7.50 and $18.94. Nectar has a total market capitalization of $6.83 million and approximately $9,568.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nectar has traded 47.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00060634 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00086020 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000800 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00069790 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,145.12 or 0.99421492 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Nectar Coin Profile

Nectar is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. Nectar’s official website is www.ethfinex.com. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex. Nectar’s official message board is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nectar Coin Trading

Nectar can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

