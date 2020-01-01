NEM 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.25 Million (XEM)

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 1st. Over the last seven days, NEM has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One NEM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0328 or 0.00000455 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Zaif, Crex24 and COSS. NEM has a total market cap of $295.23 million and approximately $5.25 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About NEM

NEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. NEM’s official website is nem.io. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NEM

NEM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC Trade UA, Liquid, Binance, Iquant, Coinsuper, Zaif, Poloniex, B2BX, Cryptopia, Exrates, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Huobi, Coinbe, OpenLedger DEX, Bitbns, YoBit, CoinTiger, Livecoin, COSS, Kuna, Crex24, Bithumb, Koineks, OKEx, Bittrex, Kryptono, Cryptomate, Indodax, Upbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

