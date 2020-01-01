Neo Trading 2.8% Higher This Week (NEO)

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 1st. Neo has a total market cap of $628.60 million and $342.25 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neo has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Neo coin can now be bought for approximately $8.91 or 0.00123557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, Binance, Ovis and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00189883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.02 or 0.01358987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025118 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Neo Profile

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official website is neo.org.

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BitMart, Ovis, Kucoin, TDAX, ZB.COM, OKEx, Switcheo Network, Bitbns, BCEX, BigONE, BitForex, Liquid, CoinEgg, Coinsuper, Cobinhood, CoinBene, Bittrex, LBank, Huobi, Gate.io, CoinEx, DragonEX, Allcoin, Bibox, Coinnest, Koinex, Bitinka, Tidebit, COSS, Livecoin, Upbit, Cryptopia, OTCBTC, Exrates, Bitfinex, Binance and Coinrail. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

