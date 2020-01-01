Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Given a CHF 118 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) has been given a CHF 118 target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a CHF 115 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 120 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays set a CHF 115 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 93 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 117 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of CHF 111.73.

Nestlé has a 52-week low of CHF 73.34 and a 52-week high of CHF 86.40.

About Nestlé

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

