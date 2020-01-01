Nestree (EGG) Trading 8.8% Higher This Week

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last week, Nestree has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. Nestree has a market capitalization of $920,373.00 and approximately $59,052.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree token can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox and Coinone.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00060998 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00085373 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00001148 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00070472 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,185.13 or 0.99495464 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000341 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,851,319 tokens. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree.

Buying and Selling Nestree

Nestree can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

