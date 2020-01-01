Netflix’s (NFLX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Imperial Capital

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Imperial Capital in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $446.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock. Imperial Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.84% from the stock’s previous close. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NFLX. Macquarie cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Netflix from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $371.86.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $323.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $141.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $311.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.12. Netflix has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $385.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Netflix will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares in the company, valued at $17,011,172.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 14.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $11,955,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,315 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,605,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144,344 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $420,340,000 after acquiring an additional 62,294 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,305 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.