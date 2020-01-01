Netrum Price Hits $0.0343 on Top Exchanges (NTR)

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Netrum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000474 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Graviex. Netrum has a market cap of $84,785.00 and approximately $26.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Netrum has traded up 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004905 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00007934 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Netrum Coin Profile

NTR is a coin. Netrum's total supply is 2,576,926 coins and its circulating supply is 2,468,873 coins.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Netrum Coin Trading

Netrum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netrum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

