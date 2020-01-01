Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX) recently:

12/17/2019 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Neurocrine Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Neurocrine Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/12/2019 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a $153.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $116.00.

12/5/2019 – Neurocrine Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/20/2019 – Neurocrine Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

11/19/2019 – Neurocrine Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

11/14/2019 – Neurocrine Biosciences was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/8/2019 – Neurocrine Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/7/2019 – Neurocrine Biosciences was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

11/5/2019 – Neurocrine Biosciences had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $111.00 to $116.00.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $107.49. The company had a trading volume of 336,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,117. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.10 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The company has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 488.59, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.07). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $222.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $579,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,408 shares in the company, valued at $13,153,059.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $191,362.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,789 shares of company stock worth $4,849,229. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 17.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $944,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,677,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 171.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 55,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

