Neutral Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Share Price

Press coverage about Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) has been trending neutral on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Restaurant Brands International earned a coverage optimism score of 0.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of TSE QSR opened at C$82.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$86.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$92.81. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of C$69.00 and a 1-year high of C$105.93. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.14.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.92 billion. Analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.662 per share. This is a boost from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.24%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$77.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

In related news, Senior Officer Alexandre Macedo sold 63,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$64.31, for a total transaction of C$4,053,780.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,481,059.30.

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

