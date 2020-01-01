Neutron (NTRN) Reaches Market Cap of $365,945.00

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 1st. Neutron has a market capitalization of $365,945.00 and $7.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neutron has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Neutron coin can now be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Neutron Coin Profile

Neutron (CRYPTO:NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 19th, 2015. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com.

Neutron Coin Trading

Neutron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

