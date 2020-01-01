New Home (NYSE:NWHM) Receives News Impact Rating of -3.00

Media coverage about New Home (NYSE:NWHM) has trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. New Home earned a daily sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the construction company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, ValuEngine cut New Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

NYSE NWHM traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.66. The company had a trading volume of 90,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,562. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $93.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. New Home has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $7.38.

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. New Home had a positive return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $165.62 million for the quarter.

New Home Company Profile

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

