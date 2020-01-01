Newton One Day Volume Reaches $2.11 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Newton coin can currently be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. Newton has a total market cap of $18.57 million and approximately $2.11 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Newton has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013879 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00189883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.02 or 0.01358987 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025118 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00123557 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,948,333,332 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project.

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Hotbit and Huobi Korea. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

