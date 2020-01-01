NewYorkCoin (NYC) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 1st. During the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $943,820.00 and $218.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, FreiExchange, Exrates and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00581562 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011279 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011115 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 189% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000228 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, YoBit and FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

