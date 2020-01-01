Nexo (NEXO) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9.09 Million

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, Nexo has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Nexo token can currently be purchased for $0.0980 or 0.00001361 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange and YoBit. Nexo has a market capitalization of $54.90 million and $9.09 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00190349 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.51 or 0.01353561 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00025139 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00122604 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo launched on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nexo

Nexo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Allbit, Stocks.Exchange, DDEX, HitBTC, Bitbns, Bancor Network, YoBit, Fatbtc and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

