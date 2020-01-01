Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.31 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) will report earnings of $3.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.37 and the highest is $4.25. Nexstar Media Group reported earnings per share of $3.55 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full-year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $6.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $18.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.30 to $18.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nexstar Media Group.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($2.36). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $663.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NXST shares. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.25.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $117.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,508. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Nexstar Media Group has a one year low of $75.49 and a one year high of $119.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.44.

In other news, CFO Thomas Carter sold 2,363 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $248,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,557,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth Ryder sold 9,500 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $1,045,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,245.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,663 shares of company stock worth $5,031,382 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 100.0% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the third quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

