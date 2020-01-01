Nexus (NXS) Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00002445 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade By Trade, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Nexus has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Nexus has a total market cap of $11.38 million and $60,522.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Nexus Profile

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nexus

Nexus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Trade By Trade, Binance, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

