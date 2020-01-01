Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.52 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) will report earnings of $1.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Nice’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the highest is $1.54. Nice reported earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Nice will report full-year earnings of $5.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $5.27. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.67 to $5.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nice.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.04). Nice had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $387.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.04 million.

NICE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Nice from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut Nice from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on Nice from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nice in the second quarter worth $372,502,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Nice by 7.8% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 262,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Nice by 239.2% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 257,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,008,000 after purchasing an additional 181,563 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Nice by 1.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 255,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Nice by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,461,000 after buying an additional 66,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NICE traded down $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $155.15. The stock had a trading volume of 69,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,178. Nice has a 12-month low of $102.67 and a 12-month high of $161.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.87.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

