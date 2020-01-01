Nike (NYSE:NKE) Given a $112.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Nike (NYSE:NKE) has been assigned a $112.00 target price by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NKE. UBS Group raised their price objective on Nike from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 price objective on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Nike in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $82.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.87.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $101.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.52. Nike has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $101.79. The company has a market cap of $157.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nike will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total value of $1,527,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,407,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,540,520 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 23,415 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

