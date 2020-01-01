Nike (NYSE:NKE) Given a $120.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Nike (NYSE:NKE) has been given a $120.00 target price by Deutsche Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NKE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nike from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.87.

Get Nike alerts:

NKE stock opened at $101.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. Nike has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $101.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nike will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total transaction of $1,675,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,902,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 231,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,540,520. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Nike in the third quarter valued at $1,336,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Nike in the third quarter valued at $144,000. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Nike by 110.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,107,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $197,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,295 shares during the period. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation acquired a new stake in Nike in the third quarter valued at $551,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Nike by 685.1% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 394,690 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $37,069,000 after acquiring an additional 344,420 shares during the period. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.