Nike (NYSE:NKE) Given a $97.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Nike (NYSE:NKE) has been assigned a $97.00 price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.25% from the stock’s previous close.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nike to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Nike from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Nike in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $82.50 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Nike from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.87.

Get Nike alerts:

NKE stock opened at $101.31 on Wednesday. Nike has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $101.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $157.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.52.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total value of $1,675,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,902,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,540,520 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 25.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 375,971 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $30,799,000 after buying an additional 76,852 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 38.8% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 12.6% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 101,036 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after buying an additional 11,298 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 8.9% in the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 3.0% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 155,242 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,033,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.