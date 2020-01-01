Nike (NYSE:NKE) Lifted to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Nike (NYSE:NKE) was upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Nike from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Nike from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Nike from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.87.

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $101.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.30 and a 200-day moving average of $89.52. The company has a market capitalization of $157.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98. Nike has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $101.79.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nike will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total transaction of $1,527,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $2,902,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,540,520. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 6,608.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,363,870 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,205,847,000 after purchasing an additional 14,149,753 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nike by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nike by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,374,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,846,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,583 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nike during the 2nd quarter worth about $106,608,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Nike by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,107,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $197,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,295 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.