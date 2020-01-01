Nimiq (NIM) Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Nimiq has a market cap of $1.59 million and $94,010.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, LATOKEN and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,232.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.22 or 0.01827197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.36 or 0.02851695 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00580296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011285 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.72 or 0.00631775 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00062489 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00023929 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00385835 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,082,836,850 coins and its circulating supply is 5,174,586,850 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

