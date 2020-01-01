Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Receiving Extremely Negative Press Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) has been trending extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Nissan Motor earned a media sentiment score of -4.32 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several research firms have commented on NSANY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Nissan Motor from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Nissan Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Nissan Motor stock opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.96. Nissan Motor has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.18 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Nissan Motor will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

