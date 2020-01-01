No BS Crypto Trading Down 5.1% This Week (NOBS)

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One No BS Crypto token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, Stocks.Exchange and BitForex. During the last seven days, No BS Crypto has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. No BS Crypto has a total market cap of $43,649.00 and approximately $87,365.00 worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00191199 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.54 or 0.01374034 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025545 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00124161 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About No BS Crypto

No BS Crypto’s launch date was May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,464,200 tokens. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto. No BS Crypto’s official website is nobscrypto.com.

Buying and Selling No BS Crypto

No BS Crypto can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CoinEx and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire No BS Crypto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy No BS Crypto using one of the exchanges listed above.

