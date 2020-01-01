NOIA Network Price Hits $0.0034 on Top Exchanges (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. NOIA Network has a total market cap of $527,364.00 and approximately $14,277.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NOIA Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit. In the last week, NOIA Network has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NOIA Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038641 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.06 or 0.06047443 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029918 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002102 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00036315 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00023874 BTC.

About NOIA Network

NOIA Network (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a token. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,804,878 tokens. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network. NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork.

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NOIA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NOIA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.