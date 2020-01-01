Noir Price Tops $0.0181 on Top Exchanges (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0181 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Noir has a total market cap of $366,106.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Noir has traded 37.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Noir alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00189666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.81 or 0.01351450 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025093 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00121737 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,238,794 coins. Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Noir

Noir can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.