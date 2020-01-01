Noku Trading 26.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 32.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 1st. One Noku token can currently be purchased for about $0.0216 or 0.00000302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, Noku has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar. Noku has a market cap of $512,784.00 and $426.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Noku alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013986 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00189536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.37 or 0.01335359 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025019 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00121605 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Noku Profile

Noku’s launch date was December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,777,028 tokens. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Noku is www.noku.io.

Buying and Selling Noku

Noku can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noku should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Noku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noku and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.