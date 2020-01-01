NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NLOK shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.33. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.29.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

