Novacoin Price Tops $0.38 (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Novacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00005274 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Novacoin has a market cap of $891,185.00 and approximately $1,009.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Novacoin has traded up 24.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00061150 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00085205 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00001148 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00070431 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,234.10 or 1.00049035 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

Novacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Novacoin

Novacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

