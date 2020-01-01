NULS 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.39 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One NULS token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00003164 BTC on exchanges including QBTC, DragonEX, Bit-Z and OKEx. Over the last week, NULS has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. NULS has a total market capitalization of $16.85 million and $1.39 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

NULS Profile

NULS was first traded on September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 105,838,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,770,500 tokens. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NULS is steemit.com/@nuls. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NULS Token Trading

NULS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Kucoin, Binance, QBTC, OKEx, Bit-Z, ChaoEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

