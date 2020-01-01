Numeraire Price Tops $6.40 (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 1st. Numeraire has a market cap of $14.12 million and approximately $762,653.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Numeraire has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Numeraire token can now be bought for approximately $6.40 or 0.00088171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit and DDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Numeraire

Numeraire was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,987,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,208,178 tokens. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai.

Numeraire Token Trading

Numeraire can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, DDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

