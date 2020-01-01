NuShares Hits Market Capitalization of $937,227.00 (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One NuShares token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. NuShares has a market cap of $937,227.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NuShares has traded 34.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NuShares alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00022376 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000364 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005750 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares Profile

NuShares (NSR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. The official website for NuShares is nubits.com/nushares. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NuShares Token Trading

NuShares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NuShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.