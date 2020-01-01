Nxt (NXT) Price Reaches $0.0088 on Exchanges

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Nxt coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000122 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Bittrex, Livecoin and Poloniex. During the last seven days, Nxt has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. Nxt has a total market capitalization of $8.75 million and $1.21 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00022241 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014473 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007645 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005480 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008190 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 49.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007986 BTC.

Nxt Profile

Nxt (CRYPTO:NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official website is nxt.org. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org. Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Livecoin, Stocks.Exchange, OKEx, Poloniex, C-CEX, HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, CoinEgg and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

