OAX (OAX) Price Hits $0.0510 on Major Exchanges

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last seven days, OAX has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. OAX has a market capitalization of $3.83 million and approximately $279,192.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OAX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0510 or 0.00000703 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, LATOKEN, Gate.io and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OAX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00189881 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.12 or 0.01368618 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025336 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00123944 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About OAX

OAX was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,130,082 tokens. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OAX is oax.org.

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, HitBTC, Binance, Gate.io, OKEx and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.