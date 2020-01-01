Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Reaches Market Cap of $12.99 Million

Ocean Protocol (CURRENCY:OCEAN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One Ocean Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0371 or 0.00000513 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded down 1% against the dollar. Ocean Protocol has a total market capitalization of $12.99 million and $11.78 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ocean Protocol alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.83 or 0.00190900 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.80 or 0.01364158 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025461 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00122239 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Ocean Protocol

Ocean Protocol was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 349,934,502 tokens. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is /r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com.

Ocean Protocol Token Trading

Ocean Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ocean Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ocean Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.