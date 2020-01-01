ODUWA (OWC) Price Up 9.3% This Week

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00002034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. ODUWA has a total market capitalization of $342,270.00 and $71,286.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00059997 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00086148 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00001141 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00068602 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,176.51 or 1.00215740 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ODUWA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

