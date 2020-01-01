OKB One Day Trading Volume Tops $62.10 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 1st. During the last week, OKB has traded up 0.5% against the dollar. One OKB token can currently be bought for approximately $2.63 or 0.00036353 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx and Coinall. OKB has a total market capitalization of $105.31 million and approximately $62.10 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OKB alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038929 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.46 or 0.06012085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029763 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002143 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00023498 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB is a token. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The official website for OKB is www.okex.com. OKB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex.

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.