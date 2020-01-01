OKCash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,473.00 (OK)

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 1st. OKCash has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $1,473.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OKCash has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular exchanges including Bleutrade, Upbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OKCash Coin Profile

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 74,915,940 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. OKCash’s official website is okcash.co. OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, LiteBit.eu, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

