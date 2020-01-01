OmiseGO (OMG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $38.07 Million

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 1st. OmiseGO has a total market cap of $86.64 million and approximately $38.07 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OmiseGO has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One OmiseGO token can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00008566 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, DDEX, Braziliex and CoinEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OmiseGO alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007367 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000428 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About OmiseGO

OmiseGO (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co.

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kucoin, Tokenomy, Poloniex, Cryptopia, DragonEX, IDEX, TDAX, CoinExchange, DDEX, BitForex, Hotbit, Koinex, Radar Relay, Binance, Iquant, Bancor Network, DigiFinex, Fatbtc, Tidex, B2BX, FCoin, Coinrail, Bitbns, IDAX, Liqui, Ethfinex, GOPAX, C2CX, BitMart, Mercatox, Cobinhood, Coinnest, Bit-Z, Bittrex, Ovis, BX Thailand, Livecoin, Independent Reserve, CoinEx, Vebitcoin, ZB.COM, COSS, IDCM, TOPBTC, ChaoEX, CoinBene, OTCBTC, HitBTC, Huobi, Bithumb, Coinone, Coinsuper, Gate.io, Crex24, ABCC, Neraex, AirSwap, Exmo, BigONE, CoinTiger, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Braziliex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, BitBay, Kyber Network and Zebpay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OmiseGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmiseGO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.