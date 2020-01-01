Omni Price Hits $0.65 (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 41% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Omni has a market cap of $364,726.00 and approximately $127.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Omni coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00008953 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Poloniex, Bittrex and C-CEX. In the last seven days, Omni has traded down 33.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00581328 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011282 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00011115 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 189% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 618,781 coins and its circulating supply is 562,465 coins. The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, C-CEX, Cryptohub and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

