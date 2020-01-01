Omnitude (ECOM) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.19 Million

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded down 15.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 1st. One Omnitude token can currently be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000244 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and BitForex. During the last seven days, Omnitude has traded down 26.5% against the dollar. Omnitude has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Omnitude

Omnitude launched on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 tokens. The official website for Omnitude is omnitude.tech. Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Omnitude

Omnitude can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

