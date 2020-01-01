On.Live Trading 9.3% Lower Over Last Week (ONL)

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 1st. On.Live has a total market capitalization of $238,910.00 and approximately $326.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last day. One On.Live token can currently be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Ethfinex. In the last week, On.Live has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

On.Live Token Profile

ONL is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,215 tokens. The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live. On.Live’s official website is on.live.

On.Live Token Trading

On.Live can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade On.Live should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase On.Live using one of the exchanges listed above.

