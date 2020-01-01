Ontology (ONT) Price Up 3% This Week

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 1st. Ontology has a market capitalization of $338.65 million and approximately $64.86 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00007367 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, Indodax, Gate.io and BCEX. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008566 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002443 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000106 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 637,351,170 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OKEx, Indodax, Gate.io, HitBTC, Binance, Upbit, Bibox, BCEX, Bitbns, Hotbit, Huobi, Koinex and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

