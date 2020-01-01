Open Trading Network (OTN) Tops 1-Day Volume of $183.00

Open Trading Network (CURRENCY:OTN) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. Open Trading Network has a market cap of $22,425.00 and approximately $183.00 worth of Open Trading Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Open Trading Network has traded up 30.8% against the US dollar. One Open Trading Network token can currently be bought for $0.0111 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, YoBit and Bit-Z.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00189365 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.49 or 0.01347409 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025012 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00121768 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Open Trading Network Profile

Open Trading Network was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Open Trading Network’s total supply is 82,630,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,024,530 tokens. Open Trading Network’s official Twitter account is @OTNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Open Trading Network is /r/open_trading_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Open Trading Network’s official website is otn.org.

Buying and Selling Open Trading Network

Open Trading Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin, YoBit, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Trading Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Trading Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Trading Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

