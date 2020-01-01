OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OPTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of OptiNose in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.66. OptiNose has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $11.66.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69). The business had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 419.37% and a negative return on equity of 137.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that OptiNose will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OptiNose news, major shareholder Avista Capital Partners Ii Gp, sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $11,462,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph C. Scodari acquired 6,100 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $52,704.00. 44.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in OptiNose in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in OptiNose in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in OptiNose in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

