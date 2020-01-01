Orbitcoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,473.00 (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Over the last seven days, Orbitcoin has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. Orbitcoin has a total market capitalization of $703,040.00 and approximately $1,473.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00003016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00060998 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00043534 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00581003 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00234224 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00085373 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001790 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

