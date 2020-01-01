Orbs (ORBS) Market Cap Tops $11.63 Million

Orbs (CURRENCY:ORBS) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 1st. One Orbs token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange, Upbit, Bilaxy and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Orbs has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $11.63 million and approximately $296,528.00 worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013821 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00191318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $99.59 or 0.01377034 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00122251 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Orbs Token Profile

Orbs’ launch date was May 1st, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,011,101,623 tokens. The official message board for Orbs is www.orbs.com/blog. The official website for Orbs is www.orbs.com. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orbs

Orbs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange, Bilaxy, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbs using one of the exchanges listed above.

